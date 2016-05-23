May 23 Facebook:

* Facebook issues response to U.S. Senate Commerce Committee Chairman John Thune's letter on Trending Topics

* Investigation has revealed no evidence of systematic political bias in selection or prominence of stories included in Trending Topics feature

* Facebook says its data analysis indicated that conservative and liberal topics are approved as Trending Topics at virtually identical rates

* Investigation could not fully exclude possibility of isolated improper actions or unintentional bias in implementation of guidelines or policies

* Facebook was unable to substantiate any of the specific allegations of politically-motivated suppression of particular subjects or sources

* Will no longer rely on lists of external websites and news outlets to identify, validate or assess the importance of particular topics

* Removing ability to assign "importance level" to topic through assessment of topic's prominence on the Top-10 list of news outlets

* Making a number of improvements to trending topics, including updated terminology in guidelines to make them more clear

* Will expand our Help Center content on trending topics to provide more information about this feature and how it works

* Making number of improvements to Trending Topics, including additional controls, oversight around review team, including robust escalation procedures

* Will improve trending topics with refresher training for reviewers that emphasize that content decisions may not be made on basis of politics