UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
May 24 Tiger Brands Ltd
* Group turnover* up 9% to R15,9 billion for six months ended 31 March 2016
* Six month HEPS* unchanged at 978 cents
* Interim dividend per share up 7% to 363 cents
* Total HEPS up 14% to 975 cents for the six months ended March 31
* Outlook for balance of year remains challenging, with downside risk to macro-economic environment
* Key challenge will be to maintain volume momentum notwithstanding price increases that are currently being taken to partly offset cost pressures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.