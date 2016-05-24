BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
May 24 Swisscom AG
* Swisscom denies allegations made by Comco regarding marketing of sports programmes
* Swisscom and Cinetrade deny allegations and remain confident that they acted lawfully in marketing of sports content
* An appeal will be lodged with federal administrative court and, if necessary, federal supreme court Source text: here Further company coverage:
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility