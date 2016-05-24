BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
May 24 Tecnoinvestimenti SpA :
* Q1 revenue 32.1 million euros ($35.98 million) versus 30.5 million euros a year ago
* Q1 net profit stable at 2.3 million euros compared to a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8921 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility