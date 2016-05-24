May 24 Lexibook Linguistic Electronic System SA :

* Raises 2.58 million euros ($2.89 million) to finance group growth

* Completes capital increase by issuance of 1,289,787 shares at unit price of 2.00 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8918 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)