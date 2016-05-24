May 24 Micro Focus International Plc

* Revenues and underlying adjusted ebitda at top end of management expectations

* Expects to report revenues at top of range of management guidance of minus 2% to minus 4% on a pro-forma constant currency basis

* Total revenues for year ended 30 april are expected to be about $1,245 million with underlying adjusted ebitda of at least $530 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)