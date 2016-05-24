BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
May 24 Micro Focus International Plc
* Revenues and underlying adjusted ebitda at top end of management expectations
* Expects to report revenues at top of range of management guidance of minus 2% to minus 4% on a pro-forma constant currency basis
* Total revenues for year ended 30 april are expected to be about $1,245 million with underlying adjusted ebitda of at least $530 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility