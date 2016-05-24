UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
May 24 Kingfisher Plc
* Q1 sales of £2.7 billion, +3.6% lfl
* Trading in line with expectations
* We continue to feel confident in our ability to deliver our plan
* France total sales +2.2% (lfl +0.2%)
* UK & Ireland total sales +1.2%. Lfl +6.2%
* Sales in Poland +12.6% (lfl +10.8%)
* Sales in Russia -5.7% (lfl -4.5%) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.