UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
May 24 Broendbyernes IF Fodbold A/S :
* Q1 net sales 23.5 million Danish crowns ($3.54 million) versus 24.2 million crowns year ago
* Q1 pre-tax loss 20.5 million crowns versus loss 11.9 million crowns year ago
* Keeps 2016 outlook unchanged - sees pre-tax loss to be at about 15 million - 25 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6304 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.