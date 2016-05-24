May 24 Moody's On Portugal
* Portugal's very high debt burden is a key challenge,
against the background of only moderate economic growth
prospects
* Portugal's economy continues to grow much more moderately
than other euro area periphery countries such as neighbouring
Spain
* Expects gradual decline in public debt ratio in coming
years,but also notes that downward trend is vulnerable to fiscal
slippage
* Expects budget deficit to be 3% of GDP this year and thus
higher than the government's target of 2.2%,
* Apart from government's own finances, the persistent
weakness of the banking sector remains a key risk for Portugal's
credit standing
* Portugal's economy has been rebalancing towards the
tradable sector and has seen improvements in its external
competitiveness indicators

