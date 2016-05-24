UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
May 24 Kopparbergs Bryggeri AB :
* Q1 net sales excluding. beverage tax 349.9 million Swedish crowns ($41.93 million) versus 326.8 million crowns year ago
* Q1 pre-tax profit 37.5 million crowns versus 27.2 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3445 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.