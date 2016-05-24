UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
May 24 E Media Holdings Ltd
* FY HEPS is expected to range between 6.33 and 8.33 cents per share (2015: 41.07 cents), which is a decrease of between 80% and 85% compared to prior year.
* Sees fy heps from continuing operations is expected to range between 6.98 and 8.98 cents (2015: 39.50 cents) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.