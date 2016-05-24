UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
May 24 Global Cosmed SA :
* Andreas Mielimonka along with affiliated units, Blackwire Ventures Sp. z o.o. and GCG Investment sp. z o.o., have their stake in the company increased to 85.77 percent from 70.54 percent
* Andreas Mielimonka has acquired 38,055,089 of Global Cosmed series G shares through a private issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.