May 24 Global Cosmed SA :

* Andreas Mielimonka along with affiliated units, Blackwire Ventures Sp. z o.o. and GCG Investment sp. z o.o., have their stake in the company increased to 85.77 percent from 70.54 percent

* Andreas Mielimonka has acquired 38,055,089 of Global Cosmed series G shares through a private issue