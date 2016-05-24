May 24 Exco Resources Inc :
* Exco Resources, Inc. streamlines board of directors with
concentrated equity ownership
* Expects liquidity utilization to average $10 million per
month during 2016
* Exco has no debt maturities prior to July 2018.
* Currently has approximately $250 million of liquidity and,
after giving effect to reduction of its 2016 capital budget to
$85 million
* Restructuring program will target aggressive restructuring
of gathering, transportation contracts, decreasing overhead,
operating costs
* Restructuring program will also target modifying
unprofitable contracts, and reducing debt
* Restructuring program to be directed by streamlined board
that represent institutions that own or direct 140 million
common shares
