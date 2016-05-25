BRIEF-Agricultural Land Trust says One Managed Investment Funds entered into transaction to give trust income
* One Managed Investment Funds as responsible entity to Agricultural Land Trust entered into transaction to give trust income
(In May 24 Brief, corrects first bullet to say the company expects to receive $220 mln from divestments in Australia, U.S. and Canada and divestitures in Scotland, not divestments and divestitures in Scotland affected areas alone. A previous version of this brief corrected the headline to reflect the same changes)
May 24 Iron Mountain Inc
* Estimates it will receive proceeds of approximately $220.0 million from divestments in Australia, U.S., Canada, and divestitures in Scotland affected areas - SEC filing
* Anticipates using proceeds to repay outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1YUYqfA) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* One Managed Investment Funds as responsible entity to Agricultural Land Trust entered into transaction to give trust income
NEW YORK, May 23 London-based startup TransferWise has launched a new service in the UK and Europe that will make it easier for small businesses to keep money and get paid in more than 15 currencies, as the company branches beyond its core money transfer business.