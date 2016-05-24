May 24 Efore Oyj :
* Lowers its financial estimate for 2016
* Cuts outlook due to lower than forecasted demand during first half of the year and due to
challenges in production
* Estimates its net sales of financial year 2016 to be lower than in previous year
* Sees 2016 results from operating activities without one-time items to be negative, but
better than in previous year
* Previous financial estimate was: company estimates its net sales of financial year 2016 to
be higher than 2015
* Previous financial estimate was: 2016 results from operating activities without one-time
items to be positive
* Says target is to finalize outsourcing negotiations during Q3 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)