BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
May 24 Clavister Holding AB :
* Episerver is replacing its existing Clavister security solutions with new w50
* Deployment is worth 1.4 million Swedish crowns ($170,00), with licensing agreed for three years Source text: bit.ly/25jcnvj
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3407 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility