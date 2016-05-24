(RPT)
May 24 Golden Ocean
* Q1 net loss $68.2 million (Reuters poll loss $44 million)
vs loss $75 mln in Q1 2015
* Q1 operating loss $32.5 mln (Reuters poll loss 35.8 mln)
vs loss $154 mln in Q1 2015
* Excluding impairment, mark to market loss on interest rate
derivatives and other one-off effects, the net loss is $41.5
million
* Golden ocean sees improved operating result in the second
quarter of 2016
* Golden Ocean says the market has shown some improvement so
far in the second quarter relative to the extremely low levels
observed in the first quarter
* Rates are still below the Company's current cash break
even rates of $10,500 per day for Capesize vessels and less than
$7,000 per day for the smaller sizes
* Therefore Golden Ocean says it is consistently working to
further postpone delivery of the remaining newbuildings
* As of March 31, 2016, the Company had thirteen vessels
under construction, of which one has been sold and will be
delivered to the new owners on delivery from the yard in 2016.
The Company will receive net sales proceeds of $46.2 million at
time of delivery
* The Company's outstanding commitments for its thirteen
newbuildings amount to $413.8 million with expected payments of
$346.5 million in 2016 and $67.3 million in 2017 for expected
delivery of eleven vessels in 2016 and two vessels in 2017
* Cash and cash equivalents increased by $151.0 million in
the first quarter
* Utilization during the first quarter of 2016 was estimated
to be around 78 pct for the dry bulk fleet overall, with
Capesize utilization lower during the worst periods of the
quarter
* Should the current market environment continue and demand
growing at the slow pace as most analysts believe, at the same
time as deliveries are postponed or canceled and scrapping keeps
up, utilization will improve slowly over the coming years
