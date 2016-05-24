UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
May 24 Bayn Europe AB :
* Q1 revenue flat at 0.6 million Swedish crowns ($71,778.1)
* Q1 operating loss 1.2 million crowns versus loss 1.6 million crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3591 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.