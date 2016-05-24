UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
May 24 Firstfarms A/S :
* Q1 turnover 25.4 million Danish crowns ($3.82 million) versus 17.1 million crowns year ago
* Q1 EBIT 0 million crowns versus 2.1 million crowns year ago
* Maintains announced expectations of an EBIT result of 0 million crowns
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.