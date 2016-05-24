BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics files for stock offering of up to $100 mln
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
May 24 Nant Health LLC:
* Nant Health LLC Sees IPO of 6.5 Mln shares of its common stock priced between $12.50 and $15.50 per share - SEC filing
* Prior to sale and issuance of any shares of common stock Nant Health LLC will change its name to NantHealth Inc
* Following IPO, co's chairman and CEO, and entities affiliated with him, will control about 57.9% of voting power of co's common stock
* Myovant Sciences announces presentation of positive phase 2 data for relugolix in women with endometriosis-associated pain at the world congress on endometriosis