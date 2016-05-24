May 24 Nant Health LLC:

* Nant Health LLC Sees IPO of 6.5 Mln shares of its common stock priced between $12.50 and $15.50 per share - SEC filing

* Prior to sale and issuance of any shares of common stock Nant Health LLC will change its name to NantHealth Inc

* Following IPO, co's chairman and CEO, and entities affiliated with him, will control about 57.9% of voting power of co's common stock