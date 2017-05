May 24 Oriola KD Oyj :

* Says Kronans Apotek, Oriola-KD's Swedish pharmacy chain, has agreed on acquiring six pharmacies from the Swedish pharmacy chain Apotek Hjärtat

* At the same time, Apotek Hjärtat acquires two pharmacies from Kronans Apotek