May 24 Technopolis Oyj :
* Says has signed an agreement with Niam V Gårda AB to acquire a multi-customer campus in
Gothenburg, Sweden
* Debt-free purchase price is 1.18 billion Swedish crowns (about 126.6 million euros)
* Agreed with seller on an additional purchase price of about 20 million crowns based on
realization of expansion potential on campus
* Is planning a maximum 150 million euro rights issue to be executed in autumn
* Details of rights issue are still in planning stages
* Future outlook remains unchanged in aftermath of this deal
* Impact of acquisition is expected to be about +3.8 million euros on net sales and
approximately +3.1 million euros on EBITDA in 2016
* Closing of transaction is expected to take place in July
