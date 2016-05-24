May 24 Wolford Ag :
* Is centralizing its sales and marketing organization
* Will create about 20 new jobs in Bregenz in current
2016/17 financial year within context of implementing these
measures
* There will be one central sales and marketing platform for
europe, middle east and africa (EMEA) region located at
corporate headquarters in Bregenz
* Company is also focusing on platform strategy in America
and Asia through its business hubs in New York and Hong Kong
* Relocation of sewing operations to Wolford site in
Slovenia as initiated in 2014 and related concentration of
textile production in Bregenz will finally be concluded in
current financial year
* As part of its strategic objectives, Wolford AG has set a
goal of gradually increasing its EBIT margin to 10 percent in
order to match performance of other luxury brands
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)