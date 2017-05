May 24 NEL ASA :

* Øystein Stray Spetalen and affiliated companies, Strata Marine & Offshore AS and Ferncliff Maris AS have retained Arctic Securities AS, Carnegie AS and DNB Markets to explore the sale of up to 42,000,000 shares in NEL ASA through an accelerated bookbuilding process

* Placing represents up to 6.17 per cent of outstanding shares in NEL Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)