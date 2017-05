May 24 (Reuters) -

* Sumner Redstone names National Amusements EVP Jankowski & former media executive and analyst Jill Krutick to his trust - CNBC

* Sumner Redstone names Jill Krutick and his oldest granddaughter Kimberlee Ostheimer to board of of National Amusements - CNBC

* Sunmer Redstone on trust & NAI changes: "This is my trust and my decision. I have picked those who are loyal to me and removed those who are not." - CNBC