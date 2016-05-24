May 24 Twitter

* Twitter says "in the coming months we'll make changes to simplify tweets including what counts toward your 140 characters"

* Twitter says "@names in replies and media attachments (like photos, gifs, videos, and polls) will no longer "use up"" characters

* Twitter says when replying to a tweet, "@names" will no longer count toward the 140-character count

* Twitter says when adding attachments like photos, gifs, videos, polls, or quote tweets, that media will no longer count as characters within tweet

* Twitter says will be enabling the retweet button on one's own tweets, so one can easily retweet or quote tweet oneself

* Twitter says changes to help simplify the rules around tweets that start with a username; new tweets beginning with username to reach all followers

* Twitter says new updates will be available over the coming months

* Twitter says have plans to help users get even more from tweets; exploring ways to make existing uses easier and enable new ones

Source text - bit.ly/1s78BmY

Further company coverage: