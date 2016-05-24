May 24 Airbnb Inc
* Airbnb CTO Nathan Blecharczyk says willing to work with
cities to address issues like taxes and transparency - Startup
Fest Europe
* Blecharczyk's comment comes after Berlin began restricting
private property rentals through Airbnb earlier in May - Startup
Fest Europe
* Airbnb CTO Nathan Blecharczyk SAYS Amsterdam to release
new dataset a week from now which could pertain to taxes and
"transparency" issue - Startup Fest Europe
* Airbnb CTO Nathan Blecharczyk does not provide detail on
Amsterdam dataset to be released next week - Startup Fest Europe
* Airbnb CTO Nathan Blecharczyk says will increasingly
invest in localizing Airbnb in China to meet the needs of
consumers - Startup Fest Europe
