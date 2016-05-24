May 24 CA Immobilien Anlagen Ag
* Q1 rental income increase by 15.7% to eur 40.2 m
* FFO I per share at eur 0.22 (2015: eur 0.22 per share)
* Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) stood at eur
46.5 m on key date 31 march 2016
* FFO I reported before taxes and adjusted for sales result
and other non-permanent effects, totalled eur 20.9 m in quarter
one
* Development of high quality core properties on core
markets of CA Immo as a driver of organic growth, especially in
Germany, will remain critically important
* In 2016 specific efforts will be made to advance
development projects under construction in Berlin (kpmg),
Frankfurt (mannheimer strasse) and Vienna (laendyard living)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla)