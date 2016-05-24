May 24 (Reuters) -

* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co says "Equity stake in the new company of $4.5 bln or a 50 pct stake" - CEO MEG WHITMAN on CSC merger

* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co says "Deal is expected to be completed by March 2017" - CEO Meg Whitman on CSC merger

* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co says "Expect $900 mln in seperation charges regarding CSC merger, of which $300 mln in FY 2016" - Tim Stonesifer, CFO

* Mike Lawrie, CEO of CSC says "CSC and HPE will have long term agreements in place to ensure current customer commitments are fulfilled"- HPE conf call

* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co says "To finance sepration charges, we will reduce the 2015 restructuring costs by about $1 billion" - Conf Call Source - HPE Q2 Conference Call Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)