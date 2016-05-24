BRIEF-Esperite says Genoma files appeal to the decision ruled by Swiss court
* REG-ESPERITE (ESP) ANNOUNCES THAT GENOMA SA FILED APPEAL TO THE DECISION RULED BY THE SWISS COURT
May 24 Breitburn Energy Partners Lp
* Breitburn Energy Partners announces trading to begin on the OTC market
* Securities are expected to begin trading on OTC pink sheets marketplace on may 25, 2016, under symbol "BBEPQ"
* Does not intend to file a plan to regain compliance or to appeal Nasdaq's determination
CALGARY, Alberta, May 18 The oil industry in Canada's resource-rich Alberta will be on the hook for a C$235 million ($172.7 million) government loan to clean up a rising number of oil wells abandoned by owners who have gone bankrupt, the province said on Thursday.