Hong Kong police arrest 21 Uber drivers
HONG KONG, May 23 Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested 21 Uber drivers for illegal car-hiring as part of an ongoing clamp down against Uber Technologies Inc's operations in the Asian financial city.
May 25 China Chuanglian Education Group
* Unit entered share transfer agreement in relation to buying shares in shenzhen chuanglian xinghui for rmb5 million
* After acquisition, equity interest of chuanglian xinghui that beijing chuanglian education owned will increase from 20% to 70%
* Deal in relation to acquisition of shares representing 50% equity interest in shenzhen chuanglian xinghui technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Millennial enters into property option agreement to joint venture up to 80% Pocitos West Project