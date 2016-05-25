May 25 Bertrandt AG :

* H1 revenues rose to 484.8 million euros ($540.55 million)(previous year 451.4 million euros)

* H1 operating profit of 42.2 million euros (previous year 43.8 million euros)

* H1 post-tax earnings of 28.9 million euros (previous year 29.9 million euros)

* Says essentially expects its revenues and results to keep rising in fiscal 2015/2016 similar to the two proceding years