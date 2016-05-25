Hong Kong police arrest 21 Uber drivers
HONG KONG, May 23 Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested 21 Uber drivers for illegal car-hiring as part of an ongoing clamp down against Uber Technologies Inc's operations in the Asian financial city.
May 25 Roche Holding Ag :
* Roche announces first fda-approved cmv test for use in hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Millennial enters into property option agreement to joint venture up to 80% Pocitos West Project