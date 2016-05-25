BRIEF-KWS Saat 9-month net income up 33 pct at 128.5 million euros
* EBIT INCREASED BY 32.2% TO €170.1 (128.7) MILLION IN THE FIRST THREE QUARTERS OF FISCAL 2016/2017
May 25 Tsogo Sun Holdings Ltd
* Reviewed condensed consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 March 2016
* FY income r12.3 billion up 8%
* FY adjusted HEPS 196.5 cents up 12%
* Final dividend per share 67.0 cents up 12%
* Trading is expected to remain under pressure.
* Group remains highly cash generative and is confident in achieving attractive returns from growth strategy once macro-economic environment improves Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* EBIT INCREASED BY 32.2% TO €170.1 (128.7) MILLION IN THE FIRST THREE QUARTERS OF FISCAL 2016/2017
* Says not aware of any development of Enforcement Directorate taking possession of Vijay Mallya's stake in co Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qPtKEO) Further company coverage: