May 25 Tsogo Sun Holdings Ltd

* Reviewed condensed consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 March 2016

* FY income r12.3 billion up 8%

* FY adjusted HEPS 196.5 cents up 12%

* Final dividend per share 67.0 cents up 12%

* Trading is expected to remain under pressure.

* Group remains highly cash generative and is confident in achieving attractive returns from growth strategy once macro-economic environment improves