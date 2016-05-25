German stocks - Factors to watch on May 23
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 23 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:
May 25 Nordkom AB (under name change to House of Friends AB) :
* Q1 revenue 19.2 million Swedish crowns ($2.31 million) versus 14.3 million crowns year ago
* Q1 EBITA profit 0.2 million crowns versus loss 2.8 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3038 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 23 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:
PARIS, May 23 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.