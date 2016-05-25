May 25 MTN Group Ltd
* As at 30 April 2016, group increased its subscriber base
by approximately 1% to 230.3 million year-on-year (yoy)
* Organic revenue increased marginally by 1%, impacted by
lower revenue growth in mtn nigeria, mtn uganda and mtn
cameroon.
* Group's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) margin remains under pressure
* Q1 reported group revenue increased by 15% yoy supported
by a 21% decline in average rand exchange rate
* Expect group's performance to be impacted by weak macro
environment in key markets as well as by tough competition.
* Following partial removal of sanctions in iran, we expect
to see an opportunity to expand services and more appetite for
growth in this market
