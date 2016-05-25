May 25 Cbl & Associates Properties Inc :

* Cbl & associates properties, inc. Addresses baseless allegations in media coverage

* Believe these allegations to be completely baseless and take very seriously any questions regarding our accounting practices

* Neither company nor its executives have been contacted by FBI, SEC or any regulatory agency regarding accounting practices

* Strongly deny and will seek to understand origin of these allegations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)