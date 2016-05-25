BRIEF-RHB Bank posts qtrly net profit of 500.3 mln rgt
* Qtrly net interest income 851.6 million rgt versus 891.5 million rgt
May 25 Cbl & Associates Properties Inc :
* Cbl & associates properties, inc. Addresses baseless allegations in media coverage
* Believe these allegations to be completely baseless and take very seriously any questions regarding our accounting practices
* Neither company nor its executives have been contacted by FBI, SEC or any regulatory agency regarding accounting practices
* Strongly deny and will seek to understand origin of these allegations
May 23 The "fiduciary rule" aimed at preventing brokers from recommending inappropriate retirement investments, will take effect on June 9 with no further delays, U.S. Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta said on Monday in an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal.