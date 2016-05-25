May 25 Solteq Plc :

* Strategy 2016 - 2019: to focus on international digital commerce and improvement of the customer experience

* Long-Term financial target is minimum average annual increase in turnover of 20 pct

* Annual increase in turnover will be reached organically by expanding operations in Finland and abroad

* Most significant share of revenue growth will be reached through mergers and acquisitions Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)