French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on May 23
PARIS, May 23 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
May 25 Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S :
* Q1 net sales 1.50 billion Danish crowns ($224.94 million) versus 1.48 billion crowns year ago
* Q1 EBITDA 266 million crowns versus 260 million crowns year ago
* Guidance for 2016 unchanged: organic growth in net sales of 1-3 pct and organic growth in EBITDA of 3-5 pct; Capital expenditure around 250 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6685 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* HUDSON GROUP, SUBSIDIARY OF DUFRY, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH HUDSON LAS VEGAS JV AND NUANCE GROUP (LAS VEGAS), LLC, ANNOUNCES 7-YEAR EXTENSION OF DUTY-FREE AND DUTY-PAID AGREEMENT WITH MCCARRAN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)