BRIEF-RHB Bank posts qtrly net profit of 500.3 mln rgt
* Qtrly net interest income 851.6 million rgt versus 891.5 million rgt
May 25 Entra ASA :
* New bond issues
* Has issued a new fixed rate bond ISIN NO0010766389 with term from June 2, 2016 to June 2, 2023
* The coupon is 2.45 pct p.a. and the first tranche amounts to 700,000,000 Norwegian crowns ($83.95 million)
* Has also issued a new floating rate note ISIN NO0010766363 with term from June 2, 2016 to June 2, 2021
* Coupon is NIBOR 3M +1.05 pct p.a. and first tranche amounts to 1,000,000,000 crowns Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3386 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly net interest income 851.6 million rgt versus 891.5 million rgt
May 23 The "fiduciary rule" aimed at preventing brokers from recommending inappropriate retirement investments, will take effect on June 9 with no further delays, U.S. Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta said on Monday in an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal.