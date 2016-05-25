BRIEF-RHB Bank posts qtrly net profit of 500.3 mln rgt
* Qtrly net interest income 851.6 million rgt versus 891.5 million rgt
May 25 Great Portland Estates Plc :
* Jonathan Nicholls will retire from board at 2016 annual general meeting on 7 July 2016 to become chairman of Shaftesbury Plc in Autumn 2016
* Charles Philipps will serve as acting senior independent director and acting chairman of audit committee from 7 July 2016
* Search for Nicholls replacement is underway
May 23 The "fiduciary rule" aimed at preventing brokers from recommending inappropriate retirement investments, will take effect on June 9 with no further delays, U.S. Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta said on Monday in an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal.