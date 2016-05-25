German stocks - Factors to watch on May 23
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 23 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:
May 25 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):
* To suspend trading of Midas' shares as of May 25 due to the mandatory squeeze-out offer and planned rematerialization of the company's shares announced by Polkomtel
* Polkomtel is a unit of the listed media company, Cyfrowy Polsat Source text: bit.ly/1U8fLNR
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 23 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:
PARIS, May 23 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.