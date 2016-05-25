May 25 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* To suspend trading of Midas' shares as of May 25 due to the mandatory squeeze-out offer and planned rematerialization of the company's shares announced by Polkomtel

* Polkomtel is a unit of the listed media company, Cyfrowy Polsat Source text: bit.ly/1U8fLNR

