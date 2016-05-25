French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on May 23
PARIS, May 23 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
May 25 Admiral Boats SA :
* Sees FY 2016 EBITDA of 3.3 million zlotys and FY 2020 EBITDA of 8.9 million zlotys ($2.24 million) under its recovery plan and results forecast
* Sees FY 2020 revenue from sale of boats and steel structures at 44.4 million zlotys
* Under its recovery plan to issue shares worth 5 million zlotys
* Plans to develop second line of business focused on steel structures production ($1 = 3.9660 zlotys)
* HUDSON GROUP, SUBSIDIARY OF DUFRY, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH HUDSON LAS VEGAS JV AND NUANCE GROUP (LAS VEGAS), LLC, ANNOUNCES 7-YEAR EXTENSION OF DUTY-FREE AND DUTY-PAID AGREEMENT WITH MCCARRAN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT