French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on May 23
PARIS, May 23 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
May 25 Moody's:
* Downgrades macao's government issuer rating to aa3 with negative outlook, concluding review for downgrade
* Weakening in economy coupled with limited policy response to fall in gaming revenues, leave macao's credit profile weaker than aa2 peers
* Negative outlook reflects uncertainties surrounding trajectory for growth, policy response, consequences for macao's fiscal, external buffers Source text - bit.ly/1Txp7bT (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
PARIS, May 23 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
* HUDSON GROUP, SUBSIDIARY OF DUFRY, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH HUDSON LAS VEGAS JV AND NUANCE GROUP (LAS VEGAS), LLC, ANNOUNCES 7-YEAR EXTENSION OF DUTY-FREE AND DUTY-PAID AGREEMENT WITH MCCARRAN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)