BRIEF-Millennial enters into property option agreement with Liberty One Lithium
* Millennial enters into property option agreement to joint venture up to 80% Pocitos West Project
May 25 Madison Square Garden Co :
* Unit entered into an agreement with a subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands Corp
* MSG will develop, construct venue with capacity of at least 16,000 seats on parcel of land in Las Vegas, Nevada owned by Sands
* If certain return objectives are achieved, Las Vegas Sands will receive 25% of after-tax cash flow in excess of objectives
* MSG will lease the venue under a 50 year lease agreement
* Madison Square Garden says sands will provide co with $75 million to help fund construction costs of project Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1Tz6UFM) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
