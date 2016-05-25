BRIEF-Millennial enters into property option agreement with Liberty One Lithium
* Millennial enters into property option agreement to joint venture up to 80% Pocitos West Project
May 25 Baxalta Inc
* Baxalta reports positive phase 1 results for bax 930, investigational recombinant adamts13 to treat hereditary thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (http)
* Single recombinant adamts13 infusions demonstrated a favorable safety profile in adult and adolescent patients with severe http
* Baxalta inc says no serious adverse events were reported in phase 1 study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Millennial enters into property option agreement to joint venture up to 80% Pocitos West Project
DUBAI, May 23 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.