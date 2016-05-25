May 25 JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd :

* JinkoSolar supplies 122MW of solar modules for a PV project in Chile

* Pattern development, a us-based independent power producer, will also be owner of this project

* Project is expected to be completed in second half of 2016

* Supplied 122 MW to Pattern Energy Group LP for its Conejo solar project in Chile