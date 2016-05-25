BRIEF-Millennial enters into property option agreement with Liberty One Lithium
* Millennial enters into property option agreement to joint venture up to 80% Pocitos West Project
May 25 Bombardier Inc
* Comlux expands vip fleet with purchase of a Global 6000 business jet
* Signing of a purchasing agreement for a global 6000 business jet to be operated by Fly Comlux, VIP charter division of Comlux Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Millennial enters into property option agreement to joint venture up to 80% Pocitos West Project
DUBAI, May 23 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.