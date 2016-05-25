BRIEF-Millennial enters into property option agreement with Liberty One Lithium
* Millennial enters into property option agreement to joint venture up to 80% Pocitos West Project
May 25 Balmoral Resources Ltd
* Balmoral enters into agreement to receive minimum $3.6 million through sale of non-core asset
* To sell its interest in Discovery Zone property to Wallbridge Mining Company limited
* Will receive immediate payment of 2.4 shares of wallbridge, cash payments totaling either $3.4 or $3.5 million over next 60 -120 days
* To receive immediate payment of 2.4 million common shares of wallbridge, cash payments totaling either $3.4 or $3.5 million dollars
* Balmoral will retain a 1% net smelter return royalty on all future production from Discovery Zone Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Millennial enters into property option agreement to joint venture up to 80% Pocitos West Project
DUBAI, May 23 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.