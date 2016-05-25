SE Asia Stocks-Steady; Philippine, Singapore hit 1-wk highs

May 23 Southeast Asian stocks held ground on Tuesday, with Philippine and Singapore shares hitting one-week highs, as markets consolidated recent gains in the absence of fresh catalysts. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.21 percent at 0343 GMT, unaffected by an explosion in the English city of Manchester that left at least 19 people dead and over 50 injured. "Stocks had rallied quite a bit yesterday, so it makes sense for them to see som